Gregory D. Shadler
1950 - 2020
Gregory D. Shadler

Gregory Dennis Shadler, age 69, of Jerusalem Township passed away peacefully in the home he built on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Greg was born to Theodore and Margaret (Domato) Shadler on August 5, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio. He attended Clay High School and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army. Greg worked as a welder for Doehler-Jarvis until they closed and then owned and operated a decorative concrete business. Greg loved the outdoors and the lake. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and running the metal detector. Greg collected stamps and coins with his grandson. He enjoyed playing poker with his friends.

Greg is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Greg W.; daughter, Sheila (Mark) Franks; grandson, Izaac Franks; brothers, Ronald (Sue) Shadler and David (Janet) Shadler; sister-in-law, Sandra Tarjanyi; cousins, Darlene, Tony, Lisa, David, Barb and Tom; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Teddy and Eddy.

Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S Wynn Rd., Oregon on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. where a service will be held at 7 p.m. A celebration of what would have been his 70th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary will be held at his house later this summer. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the American Heart Association.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
