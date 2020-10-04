Gregory Dean Henry
4/10/1961 - 9/26/2020
Greg Henry passed away unexpectantly on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 and now is in total joy and peace with his King Jesus. He was 59.
He was preceded in death by his father, Beryl (Anne) Henry; mother, Janet Henry; and infant sister, Jaydean Henry. He leaves to cherish his memory, the 2 great loves of his life, wife of 35 years, Teri Henry and daughter, Jillann (Jason DonnaI) Henry. They were his world. He also leaves brother, Ronald (Linda) Henry; stepsister, Jan (Todd) Sleek; brother-in-law, Ric (Maria) Kudas; sisters-in-law, Patti (Kevin) Vermillion and Cari Sue Baney. A host of nieces and nephews including goddaughter, Nina (Brian) Cardin and nephew, Tony (Cheryl) Smith who he loved like a brother; and his 2 best buddies, David Cameron and Jeff (Karen) Scribner.
Greg graduated from Maumee High School in 1979 and attended THEE Ohio State University where he remained a devoted Buckeye fan for life. He was a stand-out athlete, excelling in basketball where he was proud to both be a freshman on the varsity squad, and reach the 1000 point career achievement. He was a co-founder of Maumee Thunder, Maumee's first and still in action girl's fastpitch travel team. You could find him at every game cheering Jillann on. He truly was her biggest fan. Greg also enjoyed baseball and softball where he earned the nickname "Pony', and he was an avid bowler on many different leagues, consistently carrying a 200 plus average.
Greg was a former member of the Maumee Eagles and he worshipped at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Maumee.
To honor Greg's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. A private celebration of his life will follow at a later date. True to his selfless nature, Greg chose to be an organ and tissue donor. His remains will be cremated.
Our world is a little less bright. Rest easy #33 and leave the gate open, "Pony".
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Monroe County Area 34 Special Olympics
,. P.O. Box 63, Temperance, Mi. 48182.