Gregory J. Meck



Gregory J. Meck, age 66, of Maumee, passed away Sunday, July 6th, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, New York.



He was born May 21st, 1953 in Toledo to Chester and Florence (Schetter) Meck. Greg was a 1971 graduate of St. Johns Jesuit High School and went on to attend The Ohio State, where he majored in Journalism.



After college Greg entered into his longtime career as a Sales Executive. He found out early on that what he loved doing most was getting to know and care for people. Greg was well-known and respected in the Auto Sales Industry, receiving many awards and recognition, most recently the Mark of Excellence Award through Taylor Cadillac.



Greg began his career at the former Bob Schmidt Chevrolet in Maumee, where he worked for 14 years. He continued his sales career with Taylor Cadillac for the next 28 years, just recently vowing to work less and enjoy more time with the love of his life, his wife Anne.



Greg and Anne enjoyed traveling all over the United States, stopping wherever Greg could play a great round of golf, enjoy an ice cold beer and watch an entertaining game of football or relax watching his favorite Detroit Tigers take home a win.



In addition to his parents, Chester and Florence, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Meck-Emery; brother, James Meck and nephew, Eric Meck.



Greg is survived by his loving "bride" of 35 years, Anne LaVoie; sister, Patricia (Van) Harp; sister-in-law, Jean (William Neu) LaVoie; brother-in-law, Vincent (Theresa) LaVoie; sister-in-law, Kathy (Chris) Lavoie-Skiba; sister-in-law Rita (Curtis) Clarke; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends, especially the members of his St. John's Alumni Championship Golf Team.



The family will receive guests Sunday, July 14th, 2019 from 2 - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). A Funeral Mass will begin Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, with viewing one hour prior. Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John's Jesuit High School Scholarship Fund in Greg's memory.



To leave a special message for the Meck Family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on July 12, 2019