Services Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel 10304 Dixie Highway Louisville , KY 40272 502-935-0056 Resources More Obituaries for Gregory Meck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Gregory J. Meck

1953 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News Story) Gregory J. Meck, who followed his father into auto sales, and through nearly 28 years at Taylor Cadillac won customers among three generations in some families, died July 6 at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, N.Y. He was 66.



He had a heart attack while kayaking on Seneca Lake with a nephew-in-law as a storm blew in earlier than forecast, his wife, Anne LaVoie, said. He had heart bypass surgery in 2000.



Mr. Meck had reported on social media that he exceeded 5,000 deliveries during his tenure, for which he was honored by Cadillac and General Motors.



He was steady and polished - a shine on his shoes, wearing a a crisp white shirt, a tie, pressed trousers, said Dave Taylor of Taylor Cadillac of Sylvania Township.



"He was sharp," Mr. Taylor said. "He dressed better than anybody at the place.



"And he was real comfortable with customers. It was more of a relationship thing than it was about selling," he said. Invariably, several people a day among his regular customers stopped by Mr. Meck's desk just to chat.



"He was just a great guy. He was a real gentleman," Mr. Taylor said.



Mr. Meck didn't try to sell customers what they didn't like or want, his wife said. One customer said that she had her eye on a particular model, but he steered her away, saying, "It's too much car."



"People appreciated he didn't push them into something," his wife said. "A lot of his customers would say the same thing."



He thought it was cool that he was selling cars to the children and grandchildren of longtime customers. From his talks with his father, and from his own showroom experience, he knew that a vehicle meant more than transportation, his wife said. Early in life, a car can offer independence, even adventure. Later, the need to keep family safe becomes paramount.



"For him it was really satisfying. That was his job," Anne LaVoie wife said. "To make people happy."



His father, Chester Meck, was associated with Carl Schmidt Chevrolet in Perrysburg and Bob Schmidt Chevrolet in Maumee for 21 years. At his death in 1976, he had been the new car sales manager for 12 years.



Mr. Meck was attending Ohio State University in 1973 when he found a summer job selling clothes at Westgate, he wrote on social media.



"My dad, Chet, called to see if I found a job. I told him that I had...kinda proud," Mr. Meck wrote. "He told me to call the guy and tell him thanks, but that I had a better offer! Dad was right!"



After his father died, Mr. Meck left Ohio State and from 1977 to 1991 sold cars full time for Bob Schmidt Chevrolet. He started at Taylor Cadillac in 1991 and for more than five years was general manager of Taylor Cadillac Franklin Park.



He was born May 21, 1953, to Florence and Chester Mack. He was a 1971 graduate of St. John's Jesuit High School, which remained an influence in his life. He took part in the alumni golf outing every summer and remained friends not only with classmates, but also those in the classes ahead and behind his.



"He was a very loyal man, very caring," his wife said. "He was overly demonstrative, the guys weren't, but they had that bond, and they had a lot of fun together."



He liked to tell stories, many centered on golf course adventures with his friends. A favorite expression was: "One day a peacock, next day a feather duster."



"He was really good at maintaining a positive outlook, and slow and steady wins the race," she said.



Surviving are his wife, Anne LaVoie, whom he married Oct. 1, 1983, and sister, Patricia Harp.



The family will receive guests from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest Chapel. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, where the body will be after 10 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to St. John's Jesuit High School scholarship fund.



This was a news story by Mark Zaborney. You can contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade from July 13 to July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries