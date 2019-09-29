Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Gregory J. Tafelski


1946 - 2019
Gregory J. Tafelski Obituary
Gregory J. Tafelski

Gregory J. Tafelski, age 72, of Toledo, OH passed away at The Toledo Hospital on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born October 4, 1946 in Toledo to Peter H. and Ruth A. (Washburn) Tafelski. Greg proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the Norfolk-Southern Railroad as a bridge and building supervisor for 30 years. Greg enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns and OSU Buckeyes. Along with his wife of 51 years, Janet, some of his favorite things to do were traveling with family and spoiling the grandkids.

Greg is survived by his wife, Janet Tafelski; sons, Mark (Cyndi Lake), Michael (Kathleen), and Matthew (Nikki) Tafelski; grandchildren, Cameron, Taylor, Marysa, Ashley, Teague, Hudson, Alexis, and Ella; sister, Sherrie (Jerry) Jones; and nieces, Debbie Hoyt and Ann (Don) Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Melissa Steinecker officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to a . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
