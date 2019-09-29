|
Gregory J. Tafelski
Gregory J. Tafelski, age 72, of Toledo, OH passed away at The Toledo Hospital on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born October 4, 1946 in Toledo to Peter H. and Ruth A. (Washburn) Tafelski. Greg proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the Norfolk-Southern Railroad as a bridge and building supervisor for 30 years. Greg enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns and OSU Buckeyes. Along with his wife of 51 years, Janet, some of his favorite things to do were traveling with family and spoiling the grandkids.
Greg is survived by his wife, Janet Tafelski; sons, Mark (Cyndi Lake), Michael (Kathleen), and Matthew (Nikki) Tafelski; grandchildren, Cameron, Taylor, Marysa, Ashley, Teague, Hudson, Alexis, and Ella; sister, Sherrie (Jerry) Jones; and nieces, Debbie Hoyt and Ann (Don) Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Melissa Steinecker officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to a
