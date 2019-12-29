The Blade Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
3636 S. Detroit Ave
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Gregory John McCarty


1952 - 2019
Gregory John McCarty, age 67, of Maumee, OH, died December 19, 2019. Greg was born to the late John Lewis McCarty and Martha Jane (Stanton) McCarty on June 18, 1952 in Youngstown, OH. He was a 1970 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown and attended The Ohio State University. He married Lora (Spaeth) McCarty on September 13, 1975 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Greg's lifetime accomplishments included proud service as a military policeman with the Ohio Army National Guard, years coaching and umpiring baseball and softball, serving as an active member at Concordia Lutheran Church (Toledo, OH), and working at the Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek (Holland, OH).

Besides his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his brothers, Timothy John and Christopher John McCarty. He is survived by his loving wife, Lora; daughter, Nance (Larry) Heckman of Powell, OH; and son, Gregory John McCarty, Jr. of Altus, OK. Also surivivng are his granddaughters, Sophia Marie and Vivian Jane Heckman; sisters-in-law, Charla (Cal) Dahlstrom, Diane and Maureen McCarty; and several nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to a . A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3636 S. Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
