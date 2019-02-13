Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Gregory Lynn Kreps

Gregory Lynn Kreps, age 70, went to be with the Good Lord on February 11, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1948 to the late Eileen and Keith Kreps in Toledo, Ohio.

Greg retired from UTMC as a Respiratory Therapist. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and dog-lover. Greg was a devout Christian and follower of Jesus. He lived his life as such by ministering to his community.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of almost 44 years, Vicky; children, Kelly (Greg Feeney) Kreps, Zack (Sarah Alberts) Kreps; brothers, Tim (Joan) Kreps and Mark Kreps; many other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial donations may be made to: Maumee Community Church.

To leave condolences for Greg's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2019
