Mr. Gregory M. Green, Jr.
Mr. Green, Jr., 38, passed Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was a 2012 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a self-employed contractor.
He is survived by mother, Esther Flowers; father, Gregory M. Green, Sr.; wife, Taquila J. Green; daughter, Alaijah Jones; son, Gregory, III; 2 brothers and 6 sisters.
Funeral Services 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake.
