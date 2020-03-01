Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Gregory M. Green Jr.

Gregory M. Green Jr. Obituary
Mr. Gregory M. Green, Jr.

Mr. Green, Jr., 38, passed Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was a 2012 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a self-employed contractor.

He is survived by mother, Esther Flowers; father, Gregory M. Green, Sr.; wife, Taquila J. Green; daughter, Alaijah Jones; son, Gregory, III; 2 brothers and 6 sisters.

Funeral Services 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
