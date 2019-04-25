Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM 7115 W. Bancroft Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gregory Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gregory M. Miller

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Gregory M. Miller, who brought a keen interest in labor to his tenure as a local history librarian for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, died April 18 at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. He was 60.



He suffered a series of cardiac arrests spanning more than a week, his daughter Katie Miller said.



Mr. Miller retired from the library in 2016. He'd continued his studies during his career. His master's thesis was on the bloody 1934 strike at the Electric Auto-Lite Co. in North Toledo over the right of workers to organize. His doctoral dissertation was on the labor struggle in the 1970s at General Motors' Lordstown, Ohio, plant.



After he received his degree in 2008 from the University of Toledo, he stayed alert to jobs that would allow him to teach, his daughter said. He grew up near Flint, Mich., and his parents worked for General Motors. He found a position at Kettering University in Flint, where he became director of special collections and archives. The job was a "melding of all those things he had spent so much energy learning about," his daughter said. "Kettering was that magical position.



"He deeply loved working in the local history department" at Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, his daughter said, adding that the Kettering job "took him back home. In professional terms, he had never been happier. It was everything he was looking for all in one place."



He oversaw the move of the university's archives to a repurposed Durant-Dort Factory One, considered the birthplace of GM, according to Kettering's website.



He went to work for the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library in 1991. During nearly 18 years in local history and genealogy, he had a role in the Rogowski-Kaptur Labor History Room at Main Library.



"His particular interest was labor history and the history of manufacturing," said Meg Delaney, Main Library manager. "He was curious. He was irreverent - a wry sense of humor. He was really interested in research. Those were things that served us well in the local history department."



At Mr. Miller's suggestion, the library applied for and, in 2014, received the John Sessions Memorial Award from the American Library Association, in honor of the labor history room and the library's outreach to the labor community.



He later worked in the audio visual department. As curator of local photographs, he was author of the book, Historic Photos of Toledo, taken from the library's collection.



He was born Dec. 28, 1958, to Carolyn and Paul Miller, and grew up in the Flint suburb of Mount Morris. He was a graduate of Elisabeth Ann Johnson High School, where he played football. He was recruited to play football at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill. There, through the study of history, he found a way to "understand how we got to where we are socially speaking and how do we move from where we are to whatever the next phase is," his daughter said.



He received a bachelor's degree in 1984 and, later, a master of library science from Rosary College in River Forest, Ill.



"He was sharp as a tack, sometimes prickly as a tack," his daughter said. "But he loved to laugh."



Dinnertime conversation could be "a pinball machine," she said, adding that the World Book encyclopedia was close at hand to resolve disputes. "We always had fun."



He was formerly married to Glenda Garrison.



Surviving are his life partner, Mary Jo Smith Msall; children, Katherine Miller, Ai Miller, and Daniel Miller; brothers, Paul, Pat, and Brian Miller, and sister, Karen Raleigh.



An open house to commemorate Mr. Miller's life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at West Side Montessori in Springfield Township.



The family suggests tributes to West Side Montessori for scholarships or to Kettering University.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2019