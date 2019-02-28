Gregory "Greg" Mayer



Calling all of Greg's friends! Come join the family and celebrate Greg's Final Party on Saturday, March 2 at Bay View Yacht club. Festivities begin at 2 PM. Bring with you any funny stories, memories, or "factoids" to share. Greg left our shores and was lifted to heaven on Sat. Feb. 23. with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife, of 29 years, Marcia Mayer; mother, Helen Mayer; step-children, Paul (Felicia) Simon) and Brandy (Jennifer) Simon; grandchildren, Brandon, Allison, Olivia, Zoey and Julia; siblings, Barbara (Ron) Mayer, Elizabeth (Jim Rajski) Mayer, and John (Kelli) Mayer; and nieces and nephews, Cole, Connor and Elsa. He was preceded in death by his father, Alan F. Mayer. Greg was a 1975 graduate of St. Francis DeSalles High School. Due to health issues, Greg was not currently employed but was enjoying life as best as he could. Tears are to be left at the door. Smiles and laughter only. Dress is casual/OSU attire. Bon Voyage!



Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019