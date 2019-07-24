Gregory Michael Genot



Gregory Michael Genot, residing in Hendersonville, NC, went home to be with his Lord on July 21st, 2019.



Gregory was the son of the late Peter James Genot and Marian Murin. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, August 27, 1951. He was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy.



Gregory is survived by his two brothers, James Peter Genot and Patrick Genot; the mother of his children, Deborah Kocinski, and two sons; Mathew Genot and his wife, Candy; Remy Genot and his former-wife, Stephanie; and two daughters; Jessica and her husband Shaun Young and Rebekah and her husband Dustin Collins.



He also leaves behind 15 beautiful grandchildren; Alexis, Caleb, Caiden, Kingston, Kensington, Kolhton, Aurora Genot; Soren, Chase, Aryelle Genot; Micaela, Kaitlyn, Zakary Young; Kalyssa & Luke Collins.



Following his honorable service in the United States Marine Reserves with a marksmanship level of expertise 'sharpshooter' during the Vietnam war era; Gregory worked various jobs throughout his lifetime (Ford Motor Co., the Conway Railroad, U.S. Post Office, Stanford Univ. Grounds Maintenance), retiring from owning and operating his own lawn & landscaping business in 2009.



In 2003, he re-married, having met Glenda via eHarmony.com and relocated to Northern California where they lived at their primary residence until her retirement in 2011 and relocated back to Michigan from whence he had his residence and then their final move to Hendersonville.



It could be said that Gregory sported a "green thumb" and loved having a vegetable garden. He was a big 'Red Wings' hockey fan and fan of the TV-series 'Seinfeld'; loved bowling and baseball and fishing with his kids & grandkids; loved to sing & play his guitar & listen to Country-Western music & Rush Limbaugh. He learned to love cats and loved bicycling the trails alongside the Northern Pacific ocean.



Graveside Services with military honors for Gregory will be held on Thursday, July 25th at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery; Kanuga Road, Hendersonville, NC at 2:00 PM. Refreshments to follow – location TBA. At his request, there will be neither visitation nor open services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the s Project, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8541 or The Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.



Jackson Funeral Service is assisting the family.



Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019