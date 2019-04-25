Gregory Miller



In the early hours of April 18, 2019, Gregory Michael Miller died after a valiant 8-day struggle to recover from 9 cardiac arrests. Greg was born in Perth Amboy, NJ, on December 28, 1958, to the late Paul and Carolyn Miller.



Greg grew up in Mt. Morris, MI, where he graduated from Elisabeth Ann Johnson High School. He was a first generation student at Knox College (for many years!) where he enjoyed the brotherhood of Beta Theta Pi and graduated with a BA in History. He went on to earn a Master of Library Science from Rosary College and a PhD in History from the University of Toledo.



Greg was a much-loved father, librarian, archivist, labor historian, professor, and a book hoarder! After 25 years, he retired from the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, but his passion for knowledge, history and teaching led him to a second career as the Director of Archives: Special Collections at Kettering University. This job took him back to his roots and linked him to the auto industry in which his parents and many other family members labored.



Greg had a great laugh, strong opinions and a deep love for his children. He is survived by his children, Katherine Miller, Ai Miller, and Daniel Miller; their mother, Glenda Garrison; and his partner, Mary Jo Smith Msall. Also surviving are his siblings, Paul Miller (Robin), Pat Miller (Patty), Brian Miller (Vicky), and Karen Raleigh (Jeff) as well as many nieces and nephews.



There will be a celebration of Greg's life with an Open House on Saturday, April 27 at 7115 W. Bancroft, Toledo. Laughing, reminiscing and toasting will take place from 2-5 pm.



The family is asking that in lieu of gifts or flowers, donations be given in Greg's name for scholarship to West Side Montessori (www.montessoritoledo.org) or to Kettering University (www.kettering.edu/giving).



Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary