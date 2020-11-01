Gregory (Smokey) Mohr
On September 3, 2020, Greg went to be with his Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Mohr and Gloria Mohr and sisters, Holly and Heidi. He is survived by his siblings, Cindi (Jeff) Scherzer (son, Scott), Tim (children, Shane and Hayley), Crystal Morrin (children Logan, Kylee and Brooklyn).
He dedicated the last 25 years of his life sponsoring people recovering from addiction. He was a nationally recognized speaker for Narcotics Anonymous and Heroin Anonymous. Greg was a member of Local 500, with his most recent assignment being with Barton Malow. He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his "silver bullet" feeling the wind in his face.
The funeral mass will be available for viewing on You Tube at OLLTOLEDO at 10:00 a.m. on November 7, 2020.
Send Condolences to Greg's FB page or https://www.caringcremationservices.com
.
The family requests that in lieu of flower please donate to your local domestic violence or transitional housing facility.