Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map

Gregory R. Dyer


1987 - 2020
Gregory R. Dyer Obituary
Gregory R. Dyer

Gregory R. Dyer 33 of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 14, 2020. He was born January 1, 1987 to Raymond and Nancy Dyer. Greg graduated from TTA and the University of Toledo and worked as a Mechanical Project Engineer for Link Industrial.

He is survived by his parents and brothers Jon and Chris Dyer.

Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday February 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Summer Wonderland Camp, America's Pride Drug Prevention Team, 5148 Honora DR., Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020
