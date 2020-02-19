|
Gregory R. Dyer
Gregory R. Dyer 33 of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 14, 2020. He was born January 1, 1987 to Raymond and Nancy Dyer. Greg graduated from TTA and the University of Toledo and worked as a Mechanical Project Engineer for Link Industrial.
He is survived by his parents and brothers Jon and Chris Dyer.
Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday February 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Summer Wonderland Camp, America's Pride Drug Prevention Team, 5148 Honora DR., Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020