Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ORYC
5844 Edgewater
Toledo, OH
Gregory Scott Gaudet


1963 - 2019
Gregory Scott Gaudet, 55, of Toledo passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in Port Huron, MI on August 27, 1963 to Ronald and Mary (Chevalier) Gaudet.

Greg attended Woodward High School and was an independent contractor for many years as a self proclaimed "master drywaller". He married his best friend, Sherri Stoll; together they raised two wonderful daughters, Chelsea and Morgan, who he was extremely proud of. Greg loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and whitewater rafting.

Surviving are his daughters, Chelsea Gaudet and Morgan (Chad) Smith; former wife and friend, Sherri Gaudet; mother, Mary T. Gaudet; siblings, Christopher (Laura) Gaudet, Laura (Scott) Hefflebower, Katherine (Claudia) Gaudet and Jennifer Gaudet; and a large loving extended family that will all miss him dearly.

Greg is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Joseph Gaudet.

A celebration of life will be held at ORYC, 5844 Edgewater, Toledo, OH 43611, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2-6 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of his daughters.

Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019
