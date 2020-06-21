Gregory "Burt" Seibert
1960 - 2020
Gregory "Burt" Seibert

Greg Seibert, 59 passed away June 17th 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was born June 21, 1960 to Wayne and Margaret Seibert. He married the love of his life Shasta Rodgers on August 3, 2013.

Greg was full of life, loved making people laugh and had a heart of gold. He was a proud member of UA Local 50 as a Pipe Fitter.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; and sister, Ann Seibert. He is survived by his wife, Shasta; mother, Marge; sisters, Cindy (Bob) Lee, Mary (Patty) Love, Meg (Jeff) Hoover, and Amy (Kevin) Buchholtz; brothers, Denny (Nancy), Bruce (Sue), Ted; and step-daughter, Kayla (Jacob) Cebina; and 2 grandchildren, Jaxson and Leighton; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
