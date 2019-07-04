Home

Gregory Tumey


1952 - 2019
Gregory Tumey Obituary
Gregory Tumey

Gregory James "Greg" Tumey, age 67, of Waterville, Ohio, passed away on June 4, 2019, in his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 11, 1952, to Russell Jr. and Janet Tumey. He graduated from Springfield High School. Greg was a skilled tradesman in the Industrial Boiler industry and for over 30 years he owned and operated Industrial Burning Systems INC.

Greg was a proud member of Local 50 Plumber and Pipe Fitters Union, a member of the NRA; he enjoyed boating, cars and had a pilot's license to fly small planes.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving sister, Barbara Hurt; nieces, Brittany (Matt) Kirby and Brooke Hurt; great niece, Zoe Nicole Kirby; and a host of many relatives and friends.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd; on Friday July 5, 2019, from 11:00 am till the time of services in the mortuary at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private for the immediate family in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the . Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on July 4, 2019
