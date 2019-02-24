Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Gregory W. "Greg" Prince


Gregory W. "Greg" Prince, age 62, of Toledo, passed away at Flower Hospital on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1957 to Wayne and Bernita (Wooley) Prince in Toledo. Greg retired from sales in the Toledo area and enjoyed camping with his family for many years. He especially loved his dog, Snoop and watching the Gaither Brothers on t.v.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Barbara (Siddall) Prince; son, Justin Prince; grandchildren, Madelyne, Jacob, Jared, Jada, Josie and Jaden; beloved dog, Snoop. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Johnie Austin Prince.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with Pastor Don Cherry, formerly of Toledo, currently living in West Virginia.

Memorial Contributions may be made to help support and fund his grandchildren's college education.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
