Greta A. Stiffney Iffland
Greta A. Stiffney Iffland, age 88, of Toledo passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Goerlich Center, Sylvania. She was born February 18, 1932 in Toledo to Erik and Helfred (Carlson) Kohler. She and her late husbands owned and operated trucking firms in Toledo. After their deaths she moved to Indian Shores, Florida and retired from Pinellas County in 2011. An animal lover, she loved all her dogs she had during her life.
Greta was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Stiffney and William Iffland and brother, Carl Kohler. She is survived by daughters, Vicki Hanson and Lisa (Tim) Meinert; 5 grandsons and 11 great grandchildren.
There will be no services and interment will be at Toledo Memorial Park. Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank the staffs at The Goerlich Center and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and concern for Greta. Memorials are directed to The Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.