Gretchen Ann Zyndorf
Surrounded by family and friends, Gretchen passed away on December 7, 2019 and is finally at peace after a long and courageous battle. Born April 20, 1949, to Franklin and Charlotte (Mcelroy) Isch, Gretchen was raised on the family farm in Moline (Lake Township), Ohio. A 1967 graduate of Lake High School, she went on to receive both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. Her first job as kindergarten teacher in the Rossford School District allowed her to combine her education with her love for children.
Following the birth of her son Robert, she became a stay at home mother. During that time, she honed her love of baking and cooking, two of Gretchen's many renowned skills. In addition to her constant support of Rob and his many friends during his school years, and a short stint as a Delta flight attendant (a job and uniform she adored), Gretchen also developed a desire to help the less fortunate, both people and animals. She continued to pursue these goals throughout her life.
Gretchen loved history and the arts, which led to an insatiable reading of historic and spiritual literature. Well-read and well-traveled, her many worldwide adventures always included museums and historical points of interest.
Gretchen's life was a journey with high points as well as sadness. She is predeceased by husbands Dr. Frank Good and Dr. Sheldon Schachner. Despite the sadness of both deaths, Gretchen knew her life would continue and there were many more positive things she needed to accomplish. In 2002, she found a new relationship followed by marriage to her beloved Mark. Gretchen now had a partner and soulmate to help fulfill her many dreams. Organizations that benefited from their support were many, including the Toledo Opera, Toledo Symphony, Toledo Museum of the Arts, and the Valentine Theater. In addition to her support of these organizations, her love for people in need and constant devotion to animals shone through with both financial support and work as a volunteer at The Humane Society, Humane Ohio, Sight Center of Toledo, and Toledo Hospital. She donated her time to numerous activities ranging from chairing the annual Valentine Gala committee, the Toledo Hospital volunteer program, along with being a constant member of The Humane Society cleaning crew. Gretchen combined her joy of reading to provide audio recordings for the clients of the Toledo Sight Center. She shared her love of cooking through the monthly preparation and delivery of homemade dinners and cookies (with her trusted companion Junior at her side) to the Cherry Street Mission and T. Whitehead Recovery Center. During her final weeks, Gretchen gifted a major contribution to the new Toledo location of the Humane Ohio facility now under renovation. It was always Gretchen's wish that these acts be done with no acknowledgement or notoriety.
One of Gretchen's proudest achievements came to fruition in August 2018, when a production of Captain of the Crossing Guards, a children's play written by Gretchen during her illness (music prepared by her friend David Jex), was performed at the Valentine Theater. An encore presentation will be presented in March 2020, at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian, Michigan.
While she received great happiness through helping those in need, her greatest joy came from being surrounded by her family and very close friends. Her Sunday night and holiday dinners were legendary, with guests always being welcomed to her dinner table with the most gorgeous smile. For those of you who never had the opportunity or pleasure of meeting Gretchen, a more beautiful spirit has never existed.
Gretchen is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Brian Isch and her many cocker spaniels. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Mark; son Robert Good (Jennifer Porter); grandson, Jefferson and his mother, Heather Good; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kelly and Sam Zyndorf; nieces, Alexandra and Sari Zyndorf.
Services will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Temple Shomer Emunim at 6453 Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, Ohio. Burial will follow at Eagle Point Cemetery, Rossford, Ohio.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rex Mowat and his staff at The Toledo Clinic Cancer Center along with Dr. Kenneth Yu and staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering (NY). A special thank you to the caregivers and staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their wonderful care and compassion shown to Gretchen. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: The Assistance Dog Achieving Independence Program c/o The Ability Center of Greater Toledo, Humane Ohio, Mark and Gretchen Zyndorf Scholarship Fund c/o Toledo Public Schools, Toledo Area Humane Society or Toledo Cultural Arts Center at The Valentine Theater or a .
Arrangements by The Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home,
www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019