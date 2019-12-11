|
(News story) Gretchen Ann Zyndorf, a supporter of cultural and animal welfare groups who, behind the scenes, rolled up her sleeves to cook for addicts in recovery and clean the quarters of dogs and cats awaiting adoption, died Saturday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 70.
Her husband, Mark, said she had cholangiocarcinoma, a type of cancer that according to the National Institutes of Health begins in the bile ducts, which connect the liver and gall bladder to the small intestine. She'd been dealing with the condition since April, 2017.
Mrs. Zyndorf expressed her creativity through baking and cooking. She learned to weld and made metal sculptures and purse and lipstick cases. She fashioned greeting cards for family
The former teacher wrote a children's musical, 'Captain of the Crossing Guards,' with music composed by David Jex of the University of Toledo. In the play, Monica Goodman is that captain, yet is middle-school bound and has to choose her successor. Monica wants to make the best decision and not hurt any of the candidates.
The overall message is "kindness," Mrs. Zyndorf told The Blade in 2018, before her play was first staged at the Valentine Theatre's Studio A. "And if you're a kid, you've got a great head on your shoulders, just use it. Especially with girls, we need to get more girls into science. I want girls to know there's nothing they can't do, you just have to keep plugging away with it."
A performance on the Valentine main stage followed in 2019, and the musical is on the March, 2020, schedule of the Croswell Opera House in Adrian.
Mrs. Zyndorf, who grew up on a farm in Wood County's Lake Township, supported the work of the Toledo Area Humane Society and Humane Ohio. Her contribution helped established a fund for animals injured by cruelty or in need of expensive surgery, said Stephen Heaven, humane society president and chief executive.
Her husband said: "We both had the same values in life. She felt she was blessed and had a nice life. She thought it was important that she gave back."
More than a benefactor, Mrs. Zyndorf did laundry and washed dishes and cleaned cages and litter boxes. On the way to the Humane Society, she stopped at Cherry Street Mission to drop off the dozens of cookies she baked. She prepared a complete dinner monthly for men in an addiction recovery program.
She and her husband also supported the Toledo Opera, Toledo Symphony, and Toledo Museum of Arts.
She was born April 20, 1949, to Charlotte and Franklin Isch. She was a 1967 graduate of Lake High School. She received bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Bowling Green State University. She formerly taught kindergarten at Rossford High School and worked briefly as a Northwest Airlines flight attendant.
Her husband Frank Good, a general medical practitioner and anesthesiologist, died in 1988, and husband Sheldon Schachner, a former physician who was an otolaryngologist, died in 2002.
Surviving are her husband, Mark Zyndorf, whom she married March 28, 2004; son, Robert Good, and a grandson.
Services are to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at The Temple-Congregation Shomer Emunim, Sylvania Township. Arrangements are by the Robert H. Wick/?Wisniewski Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Assistance Dog Achieving Independence Program at the Ability Center of Greater Toledo; Humane Ohio; the Mark and Gretchen Zyndorf scholarship fund for Toledo Public Schools in care of the the Greater Toledo Community Foundation; Toledo Area Humane Society; Toledo Cultural Arts Center at the Valentine Theatre, or a .
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019