Gretchen Jean Oneail
On Thursday, September 10, 2020 Gretchen Oneail at 45 years old, wife, mother, daughter and sister, joined her beloved father (Dr. Carl V. Dreyer) in Heaven. Gretchen will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Steve; their precious son, Garrett; by her mom, Katie Oneil; and by her brothers and sister, Patrick, Kevin and Bridget. She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
She was born in and raised in Toledo. Wildly talented and creative, Gert was a skilled artist who loved primarily loved painting horses, but also loved her frogs and other critters. As an avid collector of model horses, she also became a well-known award-winning Equine Design Artist for the Breyer and Peter Stone model horse companies. She loved being outdoors, enjoyed fishing, camping, and working in her flower garden. Gert was a beautiful individual who deeply cared about her friends and family and we all will miss her smile, unique sense of humor, and presence in our lives; although she is gone from this world, we realize she has finally found peace and is now free from her pain.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 3-6 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) and a brief private family memorial service will follow. The memorial service can be viewed via live stream at 6:30 p.m. by visiting Gretchen's Tribute Wall on her page at walkerfuneralhomes.com
, where condolences and fond memories can also be shared with her family. There will be a celebration of her life immediately after the conclusion of the service at Brookwood Metropark, 5604 Swan Creek Dr., Toledo, OH 43614.
Rest in peace; you are at home and God will hold you near. You will remain in our hearts for forever never to be forgotten.
Contributions in her name are suggested to: The Metroparks of Toledo (https://metroparkstoledo.com/get-involved/donate/
) Or The Northwest Ohio Food Bank (https://www.feedingamerica.org/take-action
).