Gretchen Jean (Oneil) Oneail
1975 - 2020
(News story) Gretchen Jean Oneail, a Toledo artist who inspired colleagues with her miniature equine artwork, died Thursday at her Toledo home. She was 45.

She died in her sleep, her husband, Stephen Oneail, said. The family did not have a cause of death.

Mrs. Oneail owned and operated Cloverview Creations artwork studio out of her home on Willis Boulevard near Secor Road and Monroe Street in West Toledo for the past 12 years, from about 2008 until the time of death.

"In her artwork, she was very pioneering in the detail. Her work was smooth, precise, and accurate. She ... raised the bar and inspired other artists such as myself," Karen Zorn, a fellow greater-Toledo area equine miniature artist, said.

Mrs. Oneail won multiple North American Model Horse Shows Association awards for her work.

"She specialized in custom painting equine collectible figurines and jewelry, and she was extremely happy doing that," Mr. Oneail said. "And she liked sharing her passion for the equine arts with other artists and collectors."

Miniature model horses - some the size of a dime - was what she liked working with the best, he said.

Mrs. Oneail was born May 31, 1975, in Toledo to Katie Oneil and Dr. Carl V. Dreyer. Her mother survives. Her father died in 1996.

In 1993, she graduated from Central Catholic High School.

While in high school, she took art classes at the Toledo Museum of Art, after her artistic talent manifested itself when she started "doodling horses" early in her high-school years, Mr. Oneail said.

Her "love of horses," he said, dated back to the time she was raised at her parents' home next to The Andersons' property near Holland-Sylvania Road and Airport Highway, where the company had horse stables at the time.

Having finished high school, Mrs. Oneail got trained as a cosmetologist and then worked at a beauty salon in Perrysburg until she decided to venture into artwork. That was about the time she met her future husband in 1995.

"She wanted to follow her passion for the love of horses," Mr. Oneail said.

In 1997, the two got married. They originally settled in Fulton County's Swan Creek Township, where they raised a son together. Around 2005, they moved to Toledo, where Mr. Oneail, who works for Metroparks Toledo, was transferred.

As an artist, Mrs. Oneail started off making model horses as a hobby and exhibiting them at NAMHSA shows until Peter Stone Model Horse Artist Foundry, in Shipshewana, Ind., commissioned her as a design artist around 2005.

Mrs. Oneail then worked on and off for a couple of years for them until Reeves International Inc., which is headquartered in Pequannock Township, N.J., commissioned her, also as a design artist, around 2014 to design miniature model horses for Breyer Horses, the company's signature brand.

She had since done that until the time of death.

In her free time, Mrs. Oneail enjoyed riding horses, which she did since childhood. She was also an avid collector of model horses.

She also liked to fish, go camping, and grow flowers.

Along with her husband and her mother, surviving are her son, Garrett Oneail; brothers, Patrick and Kevin Dreyer; and sister, Bridget Gastaldi.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony at Brookwood Metropark, 5604 Swan Creek Dr.

A memorial service will be private and will be live-streamed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Mrs. Oneail's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com .

The family suggests tributes to Metroparks Toledo or Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
Brookwood Metropark
SEP
15
Memorial service
06:30 PM
via live stream
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
We remember Gretchen's graphic designs and art that helped make the fishing derbies at Oak Openings a success. Our sincere sympathy to Steve and family. May she rest in peace.
Jerry and Karen Jankowski
Jerry Jankowski
Coworker
September 14, 2020
September 14, 2020
Steve, Janet and I are so sorry for the loss of Gretchen. She was a sweetheart and will be missed at our DU banquets especially without all her beautiful creations. Our prayers are with you and your family. Your friends Greg and Janet Pollauf
Greg Pollauf
Friend
September 14, 2020
Steve, Garrett and those that love Gretchen, I am so sorry for your loss.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen each other, but I remember Gretchen with joy and happiness as part of some of my favorite memories of young adulthood.

My heart is with you all.
Sue Ellen Tetlak
Friend
September 14, 2020
Steve & Garrett (and family),
Thinking of you all with love and support. Gretchen will be missed and thought of often.
Jen/Andy Richardson/Haas
Friend
September 14, 2020
September 13, 2020
Steve and Garrett, our deepest and heartfelt condolences. We will always remember Gretchen and the time we got to spend with her. Our prayers for both of you , the families and everyone that knew her. God Bless.
Saunders family
Friend
