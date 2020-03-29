|
Gretchen Louise Stout-Schiller
Gretchen Louise Stout-Schiller, 60, formerly of Maumee, Ohio, entered eternal life on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her sons home in Philo, IL after a 11-month battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held later this summer in Maumee, OH with a visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, with arrangements being handled by Freese Funeral Home of Tolono, Illinois.
Gretchen was born on November 1, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to John and Janet Stout. She graduated from Maumee High School in 1978.
Gretchen married David Schiller on April 16, 1977. While most grow up dreaming of careers, Gretchen wanted most to be a mom. That dream was fulfilled four times, Jason (Erin) born in 1977, Vanessa, stillborn in 1978, Sarah born in 1980, and Kyle (Lauren) born in 1985. Gretchen loved being a mom. She delighted in making birthdays special, baking her famous frosted sugar cookies, and she absolutely loved Christmas with family. As much as she loved being a mom, she perfected being Mimi to six grandchildren; Will, Charlotte, Elsa, Seton, Abram, and Samuel (expected in August). She was fun and silly (how she prefers to be remembered by her grandkids) and loved life. Her joy was contagious.
Gretchen enjoyed sewing and crafts, gifting all who knew her with creations made with love. Her faith in Jesus Christ was the bedrock of her life, getting her through the most difficult days. She was active in the church and shared her faith with all who would listen.
Gretchen is survived by her mother, Janet Stout of Maumee, OH; children Jason (Erin) Schiller of Philo, IL, Sarah Schiller of Lone Rock, WI, Kyle (Lauren) Schiller of Bentonville, AR; siblings, Eileen (Gary) Tolson, Pam (Tom) Walker, Kim (Mark) Boardman, John (Britt) Stout, and Derek (Stacie) Stout; aunt, Sue Schoettley and uncle, Dick Stout; many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; daughter, Vanessa; father, John Stout; grandparents, Norman and Vera Raitz and Raymond and Margaret Stout; and aunts, Norma Davidson and Thelma Sautter. She looked forward to being with them again.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to South Sudan Education Mission, the organization started by her loved bonus son Paul Both. The family of Gretchen wishes to thank Carle Hospice for their tender and loving care.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020