Gretchen Zahn
Gretchen Zahn, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Sylvania, Ohio at the age of 87. She is remembered as a loving mother and incredible friend who cherished spending time with her family. Gretchen was born on February 26th, 1932, to Shirley and Carlton Mathias in Alton, IL, and graduated from DeVilbliss High School. In 1950, she married Ervin "Red" Zahn and they had four daughters — Deb, Karen, Kelley, and Lisa. Red passed away in April, 1981.
Gretchen was a social butterfly and enjoyed an extensive network of friends, both new and old. She was known to fill her calendar with social activities and traveling. She could pass hours playing cards games—she was competitive and won most of the time. She was a super-fan of football and golf, enjoyed trips to casinos, and always loved music and going out dancing. Every holiday season, she made Christmas a special time for family and friends, with celebrations (she was a great cook!), gift-giving, and her belief in the power of Santa Claus.
Gretchen genuinely cared for others and showed that through her generous spirit, giving her time and resources to many individuals in need and always being a great listener. She volunteered at local polling sites during elections, for Meals on Wheels and at Flower Hospital, as well as remaining an active supporter of the Elks Club.
Gretchen was the hostess with the mostest - she loved entertaining and being around people. She was exuberant and elegant, fun-loving and always a true straight-shooter. She was known to be outspoken (you never had to wonder what she was thinking), and calm in a crisis. Gretchen has been remembered as "classy and sassy". She truly was a one-in-a-million, beautiful lady. We'll keep your love and smile with us always.
Gretchen is survived by her daughters Deb Maccabee, Karen Kjoller (Greg Dreese), Kelley (Dave) Tipping, and Lisa (Scott) Wood, her grandchildren Robb Vancil, Lindsey Kjoller, Katie Biemers and Nicholas Wood and great-grandchildren Aleya Biemers and Max Biemers.
There will be a gathering of family and friends Sunday, December 1st from 1:00pm - 3:00pm at Reeb Funeral Home 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, Ohio. Please come share your memories of Gretchen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate gifts to your local Toys for Tots drive this Christmas, or make a donation to Paws & Whiskers Cat Shelter (32 Hillwyck Dr, Toledo, OH 43615) or at https://pawsandwhiskers.org/donate/. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome
Published in The Blade on Nov. 30, 2019