Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150

Griffin James Hillabrand

Griffin James Hillabrand Obituary
Griffin James Hillabrand

December 8, 2019 - March 6, 2020

Griffin James Hillabrand, born on December 8, 2019 to his loving parents, Greg and Julie (Swartzmiller) Hillabrand, unexpectedly passed away on March 6, 2020 after a courageous battle.

Griffin is survived by his parents; sisters, Miley, Cora; grandparents; aunts, uncles, and loving family friends.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3-9 p.m. Interment will remain private. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Dr.'s, nurses, and entire staff at the Toledo Children's Hospital NICU. They would also like to thank all their family and friends for the overwhelming support over these last few months.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
