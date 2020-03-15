|
Griffin James Hillabrand
December 8, 2019 - March 6, 2020
Griffin James Hillabrand, born on December 8, 2019 to his loving parents, Greg and Julie (Swartzmiller) Hillabrand, unexpectedly passed away on March 6, 2020 after a courageous battle.
Griffin is survived by his parents; sisters, Miley, Cora; grandparents; aunts, uncles, and loving family friends.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3-9 p.m. Interment will remain private. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Dr.'s, nurses, and entire staff at the Toledo Children's Hospital NICU. They would also like to thank all their family and friends for the overwhelming support over these last few months.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020