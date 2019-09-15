Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jerusalem Baptist Church
445 Dorr St
Toledo, OH 43604
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
445 Dorr St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
445 Dorr St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grinell McClendon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grinell (Hood) McClendon


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grinell (Hood) McClendon Obituary
Grinell (Hood) McClendon

Passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 at her home unexpectedly. She was born October 13, 1950 to Alice (Murphy) Bell and Robert Hood. She attended Scott High School in Toledo, OH.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Raffranzia "Punkin;" and Frances Hood; brothers, James Bell Jr., Julius Bell and George Bell.

She is survived by her husband, Richard McClendon; son, Timothy; and daughter, Janell Green; stepson, Aaron Poelinitz; stepdaughter, Evelyn Raby; brothers, William (Venda) Bell, John (Julie) Bell; sisters, Willa Mae Bell and Dorothy Bell; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and relatives.

Services will be at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 445 Dorr St., Toledo OH on Wednesday September 18. Family Hour is at 10 a.m. with Services at 11:00 a.m., Reverend WL Perryman, Officiant.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grinell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.