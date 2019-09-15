|
Grinell (Hood) McClendon
Passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 at her home unexpectedly. She was born October 13, 1950 to Alice (Murphy) Bell and Robert Hood. She attended Scott High School in Toledo, OH.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Raffranzia "Punkin;" and Frances Hood; brothers, James Bell Jr., Julius Bell and George Bell.
She is survived by her husband, Richard McClendon; son, Timothy; and daughter, Janell Green; stepson, Aaron Poelinitz; stepdaughter, Evelyn Raby; brothers, William (Venda) Bell, John (Julie) Bell; sisters, Willa Mae Bell and Dorothy Bell; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and relatives.
Services will be at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 445 Dorr St., Toledo OH on Wednesday September 18. Family Hour is at 10 a.m. with Services at 11:00 a.m., Reverend WL Perryman, Officiant.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019