|
|
MR. GROVER HUNT, JR.
Mr. Hunt, 64, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and as a self-employed mechanic. He is survived by children, Terrell Garland and Elissa Hartfield; sisters, Irma Knight, Linda Hunt, Karen (Hunt) Holmes, Evelyn Hunt and Lesa Hunt; brothers, Martin Anthony, Jeffrey and Stanley Hunt and a host of nieces/nephews. Funeral Services will be 4 pm Saturday, April 4, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 3 pm Family hour/ Wake. Elder Ricardo McKisic, Officiant
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019