Guadalupe Vasquez
1935 - 2020
Guadalupe Vasquez

Guadalupe Vasquez, 85, of Toledo, passed away August 11, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova at Maumee. Guadalupe was born February 13, 1935 in San Antonio to Gregorio Hernandez and Sophia Castillo.

In her free time she enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, crocheting, second-hand shopping, and reading. Most of all she treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Angelina (Rico) Soto, Armando (Linda) Vasquez, Alphonso (Cindy) Vasquez, Arnold (Dianna) Vasquez, Abel (Debra) Vasquez, Andrew (Vicki) Vasquez, Alma (Doug) Shafer, Andrea Vasquez, Apolito (Jessica) Vasquez; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Guadalupe was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Arnulfo Vasquez; and brother, Joe Hernandez.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) where funeral services will begin at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Lakes of Monclova or the charity of the donor's choice in Guadalupe's memory.

The Vasquez family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and aids at the Lakes of Monclova for their kindness and compassion while caring for their mom.

To leave a special message for Guadalupe's family, please visit:

www.newcomertoledo.com


Published in The Blade on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
