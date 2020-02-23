|
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:30 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Gustave "Gus" LaRoy
1932 - 2020
Gustave "Gus" LaRoy
Gustave G. LaRoy, 87, of Riga, passed away quietly February 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 26, 1932 to Asiel and Elizabeth (Salenbien) LaRoy. On June 2, 1956 he married the love of his life Mary VanDevelde at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Monroe.
Gus was baptized, confirmed and graduated from St. Michael School, attended Catholic Central two years, then received his GED from Bedford School. From 1960 to 1965 he studied and received a Michigan State University Agricultural Degree.
He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 based in Fort Knox, Kentucky as well as Fort McClellan, Alabama, where he studied and trained others in chemical warfare. From 1956 to 1969 he farmed while working at Tecumseh Products. Then, for 20 years until his retirement in 1990, he worked at Dundee Cement/Holcim as a millwright.
Throughout his life, Gus also served his community and church as a long-time member of the Ottawa Lake Sportsmen Club, a 25-year member of the Knights of Columbus where he received the Knight of the Year Award in 1998, a life member of St. Anthony Catholic Church where he ushered and was instrumental in building the church narthex, and a long-time member of the American Legion Post No. 514. Gus was proud of his Belgian heritage and was a member, Treasurer, then President of The Belgian-American Club.
Besides spending time with his family, Gus's greatest joy was puttering in his workshop, building trailers, repairing farm equipment, woodworking, welding, auto mechanics and bodywork. A "jack-of-all-trades," there was nothing he couldn't repair or build, always helping family and friends. His motto was "Don't cuss, call Gus!"
Gus enjoyed playing cards, camping, traveling and bowling in a league over 20 years. He and Mary were avid polka dancers following tours and festivals for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary; seven children, Angela (Mark, deceased) Christensen, Terese (Daniel) Gust, Gustave (Paula) LaRoy, Laura (Darrell) Rush, Paul (Kelly) LaRoy, Steve (Debra) LaRoy, and Kathryn Blochowski; 22 grandchildren, Eric Christensen, Amanda Christensen, Nathan (Megan) Gust, Joseph (Katy) Gust, Jacob (Jessica) Gust, David (Allison) Gust, Gustave (Jenifer) LaRoy, Isaac (Brooke) LaRoy, Madison LaRoy, Mitchell LaRoy, Jonathan (Kylie) Rush, Natalie (Matt Scott) Westhoven, Emily (Greg) Peper, Kelsey (Eric) Knopp, Ashley (Keaton) Hatch, Garrett (Paxton) LaRoy, Lukas (LeeAnn) LaRoy, Abby (Austin) Flack, Gabriel (Bailey) LaRoy, Zachary LaRoy, Grace Blochowski and Joseph Blochowski; 27 great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren and three more on the way; sister, Betty Ann LaRoy; sister-in-law, Patricia LaRoy; and brother-in-law, John Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Schmidt; brother, Robert LaRoy; grandson, Nicholas Christensen; and son-in-law, Mark Christensen.
Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio on Monday, February 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 4605 St. Anthony Road, Temperance, Michigan with visitation one hour prior in the church narthex. Gus will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery, Inc., Monroe, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice, or St. Anthony Catholic Church.
"I'll be loving you always, Not for just an hour, Not for just a day, But always." -- Mary
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020