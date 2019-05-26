Guy Orrin Mabry



Guy Orrin Mabry (born May 5, 1926 in Moline, Illinois) passed peacefully of natural causes at his home on May 18, 2019, in Centennial, CO. He was surrounded by his family.



Guy was the only child of Edna Marie and Guy Froman Mabry. A born athlete, Guy played semi-professional baseball after high school where he was coached by his father. After turning down an offer from the New York Yankees farm program, Guy was drafted into the US Navy during WWII where he became a radio technician and served honorably for two years.



During his time on the ship the USS PGM-29, Guy met Bob Malott who played basketball at the University of Kansas and connected Guy to the KU coach. Getting an early leave from the Navy to attend KU, Guy played both baseball and basketball and was coached by the legendary Phog Allen (Take Heed) throughout his college basketball days. He was also a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at KU.



After graduation, Guy interviewed with Owens Corning Fiberglas and was offered a position in their sales training program. Guy spent his entire career with OCF eventually becoming a senior leader, retiring in 1990.



Guy met the love of his life, Rosa Lee Cook, while working in the Atlanta area. Shortly after Guy and Rosa Lee were married, they relocated to Toledo, OH, for his job, where they raised their three children, Susan, Tom, and Mike.



Guy enjoyed tennis and golf, and passed his love of sports and an active lifestyle down to his children. He and his family spent a great deal of time at their home in northern Michigan where they further expanded their love of the outdoors.



After retiring, Guy and Rosa Lee traveled extensively and in 2013 moved from Toledo to Colorado to be closer to family.



Guy is survived by his children and grandchildren, Susan Mabry Van't Hof (husband David - Anya 18, Zeke 13), Tom Mabry (wife Brandi - Samantha 13, Jack 8), Mike Mabry (wife Polly - Mia 11, Max 8) and his nieces, Kathy Klotz and Kelly Kiss. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Lee.



The family will hold a celebration of life for both Guy and Rosa Lee in Toledo at a date to be determined.



