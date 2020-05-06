Guyneth Schaller
6/8/1945 - 5/3/2020
Guyneth Schaller, age 74, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Lakes of Monclova Care Center. She was born on June 8, 1945, in Toledo to Guido and Dolores (Maloney) Nordhaus.
The widow of Harry Schaller; she is survived by sons, Norman (Holli), Alexander, Ben, and Dale (Jacqi) Schaller; daughters, Jodi (Jim) Hoppensteadt and Jill Schaller; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Karen Martin, Gary, Peter, and Kurt Nordhaus. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Robin and 7 siblings.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be live streamed on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. on St. Joseph Catholic Church's facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StJosephMaumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
6/8/1945 - 5/3/2020
Guyneth Schaller, age 74, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Lakes of Monclova Care Center. She was born on June 8, 1945, in Toledo to Guido and Dolores (Maloney) Nordhaus.
The widow of Harry Schaller; she is survived by sons, Norman (Holli), Alexander, Ben, and Dale (Jacqi) Schaller; daughters, Jodi (Jim) Hoppensteadt and Jill Schaller; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Karen Martin, Gary, Peter, and Kurt Nordhaus. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Robin and 7 siblings.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be live streamed on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. on St. Joseph Catholic Church's facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StJosephMaumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.