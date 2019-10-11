|
Gwen R. (Holter) Ashenfelter
Gwen R. Ashenfelter, 52, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. Gwen was born April 11, 1967 in Lima, Ohio to Lawrence R. and Doris E. (Gething) Holter. She graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1985 and married Steven A. Ashenfelter on April 22, 1989.
Gwen worked as a General Manager for McDonalds for over 25 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Perrysburg where she loved working with children, was in charge of the nursery, and was the Cubbies Director for Awana. In addition, she was known as the Craft Lady at Vacation Bible School.
Gwen is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Trisha Ashenfelter; father, Lawrence Holter; sister, Anne (Kendall) Bernard; mother and father-in-law, Sherry and Michael Ashenfelter; brother-in-law, Bob (Cecilia Castellano); sister-in-law, Julie (Matt) Mette and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Holter and brother, John Holter.
Friends will be received Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Perrysburg, 590 W. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, where a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Woolum, officiating. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Gwen's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT, 06851, First Baptist Church in Perrysburg or Donor's Choice. Condolences may be made to the family online at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 11, 2019