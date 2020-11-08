1/1
Gwendolyn A. Hood
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn A. Hood

Gwendolyn A. Hood, age 93 of Perrysburg, OH passed away on November 2, 2020. She was born to Harold and Genevieve (Mason) Shank on April 9, 1927. She married the love of her life Walter A. Hood and together they raised 4 children. She was very dedicated and surrounded her life with her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter; daughter, Kathleen Ammons; her parents; sisters, Eleanor Johnson and Jenny Sorgenfrei; and brother, Ed Shank. She is survived by her children, Paula (John) Beard, Julie (Will) Shinew, David (Jeanne) Hood; grandchildren, Tyler (Ruth) Ammons, Dakota and Dallas Garvey; brother, Bill Shank; and sister, Jean Thomas.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held at a later date.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved