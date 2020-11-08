Gwendolyn A. Hood
Gwendolyn A. Hood, age 93 of Perrysburg, OH passed away on November 2, 2020. She was born to Harold and Genevieve (Mason) Shank on April 9, 1927. She married the love of her life Walter A. Hood and together they raised 4 children. She was very dedicated and surrounded her life with her family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter; daughter, Kathleen Ammons; her parents; sisters, Eleanor Johnson and Jenny Sorgenfrei; and brother, Ed Shank. She is survived by her children, Paula (John) Beard, Julie (Will) Shinew, David (Jeanne) Hood; grandchildren, Tyler (Ruth) Ammons, Dakota and Dallas Garvey; brother, Bill Shank; and sister, Jean Thomas.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held at a later date.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society
. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.comwww.coylefuneralhome.com