Gwendolyn Olic
Gwendolyn Olic passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 85 years young. She was born on August 16, 1933 to Arthur and Helen Caldwell in Toledo, OH. Gwendolyn will be sadly missed by her sons, Charles Mike Olic, Steven R Olic and Tommy J Olic, her daughter Mary Lambrecht and very special great granddaughter, Brittany Keesee. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, her husband Charles, daughter Linda, son David. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from May 4 to May 6, 2019