Mrs. Gwendolyn Ross-Marsh
Mrs. Ross-Marsh, 68, passed Monday, October 21, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was a 1969 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and a Lab Tech Supervisor for ProMedica Laboratories. She is survived by son, Nicholas (Joylynn) Ross; daughters, Nicole N. Ross, Nichelle L., and NiGayle Marsh; brothers, Deywain (Elaine) Ross, and Charles Ross, Jr.; sisters, Charlene (Pastor Louis) Self, LaVater Ross-Tarrant, and Laura Ann Tucker.
A Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Canaan Manifested Word Church, 1333 Western Avenue, Toledo, OH 43609, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Randall Parker III, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019