Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canaan Manifested Word Church
1333 Western Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan Manifested Word Church
1333 Western Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Ross-Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Ross-Marsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Ross-Marsh Obituary
Mrs. Gwendolyn Ross-Marsh

Mrs. Ross-Marsh, 68, passed Monday, October 21, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was a 1969 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and a Lab Tech Supervisor for ProMedica Laboratories. She is survived by son, Nicholas (Joylynn) Ross; daughters, Nicole N. Ross, Nichelle L., and NiGayle Marsh; brothers, Deywain (Elaine) Ross, and Charles Ross, Jr.; sisters, Charlene (Pastor Louis) Self, LaVater Ross-Tarrant, and Laura Ann Tucker.

A Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Canaan Manifested Word Church, 1333 Western Avenue, Toledo, OH 43609, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Randall Parker III, Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now