Services Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 (419) 874-3133 Memorial service 12:00 PM Zoar Lutheran Church 314 E. Indiana Ave Perrysburg , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for H. Tinney-Rowley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? H. Denise "Dolly" Tinney-Rowley

Obituary Condolences Flowers H. "Dolly" Denise Tinney-Rowley



H. Denise Tinney-Rowley (Dolly) passed away peacefully in her home on May 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Dolly lived a full and blessed life. She will be so dearly missed, but our sadness is softened by many wonderful memories. Her four daughters and their husbands, her fourteen grandchildren and her 27 great grandchildren shared many happy memories of her home filled with warmth, love, fun, support and generosity. With every new grandchild and great grandchild, Dolly celebrated as if it were the first and believed every child was a blessing. Gigi, as the great grandchildren called her, will always be with us in our hearts.



Dolly, her nickname since childhood, grew up in beautiful Perrysburg. Memories of life on the Maumee River with her loving parents and three sisters always made her happy. She met her husband, Robert W. Tinney at Perrysburg High School and they shared a wonderful life together. They were married for more than 40 years before his untimely death. Together they raised four daughters and delighted in their accomplishments. Robert was a private pilot and took the family on many vacations, especially all over Florida. Together they hosted wonderful dinner parties and holiday meals for their family and friends. As the years went on, grandchildren arrived and their blessings increased. They were able to play golf, travel, enjoy spending winters in Siesta Key, Florida, and most of all they cherished their family time. Active in her grandchildren's lives, she attended sporting events, musical recitals, school activities, visited Disney World with a group of granddaughters and even spent the night in a cabin at Stone Lab with a bunch of sixth graders.



Dolly had so many wonderful friends from her many interests including the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Country Club where she enjoyed playing golf, the Carranor Club, Garden Club and several bridge groups and book clubs. Her friends, our friends, and anyone who knew her remember her gracious personality and zest for life.



She was blessed to meet and marry her second husband, Robert W. Rowley, and have 17 years together before his death. They shared in family time, traveling all over the world, winters in Florida, many rounds of golf. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hazel Baker, sisters, Ethel Adcock, Helene Greenlese and Gladys Gennings, daughter, Nancy Phillips and a grandson, Jeremy Fritch.



She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Milton) Knight, Sally (Dan) Pierce, Jacquelyn (James) O'Bryant and son-in-law Mark Phillips, and grandchildren, Ryan (JJ) Knight, Lisa (Rupert) Martin, Carlisle (Fatima) Knight, Mitzi Knight, Jason (Brooke) Curie, Stephen Fritch, Susan Seth (Justin LeBarr), Jonathan (Jennifer) Peshke, Julia (Craig) Burrow, Frances (Dennis) Ehrmin, James O'Bryant, Zachary Dean (Shawn Graves), and Stefanie (Joshua) Rees and 27 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind special nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at Noon at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum, officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). The entire family wants to thank Comfort Keepers for their compassionate and tenderhearted care of our mother. We also want to thank Hospice of NW Ohio for their expert nursing care. Both of them enabled Dolly to remain in her home for the remainder of her life. Memorial contributions may be made in Dolly's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or The Promedica Toledo Hospital Breast Care Center, 2121 Hughes Drive., 1st Floor, Toledo, Ohio 43606.





Published in The Blade from May 11 to May 13, 2019