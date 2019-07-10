H. Frances Warnock



H. Frances Warnock, age 97, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Maumee. She was born on June 21, 1922 to Wayne and Rose (White) Brauneck in Toledo.



Fran successfully ran the property and liability Insurance portion of Warnock Insurance for over 50 years as well as running the office as Office Manager. She was a two time life master in the American Contract Bridge League, taught duplicate and contract bridge at various local clubs and senior centers; President of the Maumee Business and Professional Women's Club; Sunday School Teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee; and Cub Scout Den Mother in Fort Miami Pack #92.



Fran was married to R. Maurice Warnock for over 60 years. They were championship ballroom dancers, loved doing Western Square dancing together, co-owners and co-agents in the Warnock Insurance Agency. They loved traveling across all four corners of the globe together with various lifelong friends like Carl and Gerty Jaessing. They attended Opera and Toledo Symphony Orchestra for decades together, along with various community symphony orchestras that her husband played in like the Jewish Community Center and the Defiance Symphony. Fran was the 1st chair trumpet in the Monclova High School Band directed by Maurice Warnock- her future husband.



She is survived by her children, Harriet (David) Warnock-Graham; sons, Eric (Sherie), Roger (Karen), Clark (Becky); sister, Ethyl Ludwig; grandchildren, Octovio, Kenton, Syma, Stace, Andrea, Nathan, Gretchen, Jessup, Aaron, Gwendolyn, Ben, Eve, Caleb, Stephanie, Brie, Devin, Mariah, Adrian; 40 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Marge Warnock; and many nieces and nephews. Fran was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Robert Maurice Warnock Sr.; son, Robert Maurice Warnock Jr.; brother, Fred Brauneck; sisters, Bernice Gaiser and Rosa Lee Johnson.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Elizabeth Scott Care Center and Hospice for the exceptional care Fran recieved while a resident.



Family and Friends will be received on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the time of services at 11 A.M. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 310 Elizabeth St., Maumee. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Maurice and Frances Warnock Scholarship fund through Capital University. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019