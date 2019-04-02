H. Lawrence Albon



H. Lawrence Albon, 82, of Waterville, OH, passed away March 30, 2019, in the Browning Masonic Community. Lawrence was born in Holland, OH, to the late Max and Elizabeth Albon.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Lesley Suzanne Albon; sons-in-law: Timothy Kirwan and Dale Graham, who loved and respected him very much; brother-in-law: Robert Stephens.



He will forever be remembered by his daughter: Elizabeth Albon Kirwan Graham; sons: Michael (Jamie) Albon, and Bradley (Sherri) Albon; sisters: Maxine Stephens, and Mary (Steve) Albon-Brown; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Lawrence was a devoted husband and father, and he and his wife Lesley enjoyed 59 years together. He retired from a successful career in the propane industry, and he had 61 years of committed service with the Freemason community. Lawrence was a Master Mason at the Northern Light in Maumee, OH.



Lawrence was a devout Lutheran and member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, OH. His family would like to extend a special thanks to the team at Browning for welcoming him into the community.



Visitation will be held at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551 on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with pastor Tim Philabaum officiating. Friends and family may submit memorials to .



Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019