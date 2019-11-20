|
|
H. Neal Troy
07/09/1928-09/08/2019
Lieutenant Colonel, H. Neal Troy, Active Army Reserve (retired), passed away at home in Franklin, Tennessee, at age 91 on September 8, 2019 following a brief, final battle with Lewy Body Dementia. A CD of his beloved Wesleyan Chorus, Monroe Street United Methodist Church, Toledo, Ohio, was playing. Neal was surrounded by his family, caregivers, hospice and his constant cat companion "Susie".
Neal was married for 53 years to Deliva "Dee" Neff Troy, who preceded him in death in 2007.
Also preceding in death were his parents, John Neal and Irma Northcross Morgan Troy, and sisters Virginia Anne Troy Brown (Larry) and infant sister Nancy Rogena Troy.
Neal was survived by children Paul K. Troy, Ellen Troy McNish (Kent), Timothy N. Troy (Gaylynn) and Jennifer Troy Papp (Chris). Grandchildren include Kevin K. McNish, Emily L. McNish, Laurel M. McNish, Olivia T. Papp, Benjamin P. Papp, 4 "bonus" grandchildren, 7 "bonus" great grandchildren, 10 nephews and nieces and a variety of family pets.
A proud, cadet graduate of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, Neal earned both BS and MS degrees in ceramic engineering. He was then deployed as an Infantry Officer during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. Until just three years prior to his death, Neal had been traveling annually to Blacksburg to attend the cadet reunion and to march onto the field with the other cadets at the beginning of a football game.
Neal came to Toledo in 1953 to begin his professional career at LOF. He met Dee at a dance at the Toledo YMCA where he was staying in 1953. They were married one year later. Neal continued his career at Owens-Illinois from 1956 until his retirement in 1985. In 1966 OI asked him to start an Environmental Control Engineering group. Known in industry circles around the globe, he participated in the engineering of numerous air, water, nuclear, and chemical waste projects throughout his lifetime.
As Director of Environmental Control for Owens-Illinois he was the representative for Environmental Matters in business and trade organizations as well as representing OI's positions in federal, state, and local regulatory activities. Neal was chosen to represent industry in the consensus building and writing of the United States Federal Clean Water Act. Owens- Illinois holds multiple patents created by Neal during his long career there.
Neal and Dee were married downtown at Epworth United Methodist Church. They became members of Monroe Street United Methodist Church soon after where they remained members the rest of their lives.
Neal loved to sing, especially at church. He was a member of the Wesleyan Chorus and the Intergenerational Choir at Monroe St. UMC for decades. He loved to practice and perform in the many special services over the years. Especially, the Palm Sunday service each year.
Born on July 9, 1928, he was a product of his Iaeger, West Virginia roots. He was taught by his family and community that one should "Be responsible for your actions and words and in a manner that gains you honor." Though Neal lived in Toledo for over 60 years he was always a West Virginian. Neal loved John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." In the days before he died, he could be heard singing along, "Country roads, take me home, to the place I belong. West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads."
Neal's cremains will be interred on November 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio next to his wife, Dee. Neal will be accorded full military honors at his interment. Immediately following, memorial services will be at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH, at 11 a.m. Friends are invited to join the family at both locations.
Please direct any memorials to or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019