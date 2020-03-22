The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Toledo Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Hal Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hal J. Crawford


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hal J. Crawford Obituary
Hal J. Crawford

12/13/1917 - 03/18/2020

Hal J. Crawford, age 102, born December 13, 1917 in Toledo, Ohio passed peacefully on March 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Thelma (Diehn); parents, Franics Hal and Enmeline; brothers, Robert and Larry; and sister, Betty Fisher. He is survived by his children, James (Ramona), Carol Carpenter, Susan (Gary) Lalendorff, Beverly Steele and Mary Beth Johnson. Hal is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Faye); sister, Virginia Ebright; and many nieces and nephews.

Hal was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and retired from N.Y. Central Railroad, where he worked for over 40 years. He was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Hal was an avid bird watcher and nature enthusiast. He was well known for his generous spirit, sense of humor and friendly nature. Hal greeted everyone with a big smile and candy to brighten their day. He supported many charities including The Friendly Center of Toledo and the Cherry Street Mission. One of Hal's happiest moments as a senior was celebrating his 100th birthday with many friends and family.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday March 22, 2020 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Toledo Memorial Park. Due to the current health pandemic a celebration of life gathering for Hal will also be celebrated at a later date at the Maumee United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that donations be directed to The Friendly Center of Toledo and the Cherry Street Mission. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now