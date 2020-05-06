Hallie Rachel Mitchell
06/16/1924 - 05/02/2020
Hallie Rachel Mitchell, 95, of Maumee, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lakes of Monclova.
She was born on June 16, 1924, in Monclova to Alfred and Ora (Buck) Butz. One of ten children, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Harry, Wayne and Bobby Butz; and by sisters, Betty Simpson and Florence Drennan.
She graduated from Monclova High School in 1942 and eventually met the love of her life, Elmer Mitchell. They married on February 6, 1954 and he preceded her in death on May 4, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her two stepsons, Jim and Eddie Mitchell, who she loved as her own; and her best friends, Louise (Carl) Goldner and Ethel Vargovich.
Her marriage produced a large and loving family, who all miss her and believe she and her beloved "Mitch" are together again, holding hands and looking out for those on Earth. She is survived by brother, Marvin "Sonny" Butz; sisters, Dorothy Bunde, Doris Grill and Reata Fox; her devoted daughter, Mary Mitchell; her stepdaughter, Betty (Don) Rumsey; her daughter-in-law, Jayne (Charles) Pauken; her many grandchildren, Jackie (Randy) Wairse, Jim (Eileen) Mitchell, John Mitchell, Jerry Mitchell, Bill and Ricky Rumsey, Margy (Russ) Couron, Rhonda (Conrad) White, Chuck (Teresa) Pauken, Jeanette (Joe) Matthews, Janice (Chris Ferree) Pauken, Joy (Mark) Stacey, and Chandra (Chris) Niklewski; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is also survived by her dear friend, Charlotte Ernest.
Hallie loved being a grandmother and celebrated that love by always having cookies, candy and cakes for them at every holiday, hosting many special holiday meals, and offering pure kindness and support with every bite. A true lady she always had time for a little mischief when warranted. However, out of respect, those stories will remain between her and those with whom she shared them - with the hope that those partners in crime will enjoy a smile when thinking of her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, dignity and family ties that will last for generations.
Visitation is at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. The Funeral service will be private but may be viewed on Hallie's obituary page on our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Followed by a private graveside service at Highland Memory Garden. Hallie found great comfort in seeing flowers at the funerals of loved ones as she believed that the flowers represented the love that was held for them and the impact they made on others. Please consider sending many beautiful cards and flowers to the funeral home to celebrate her life. Another memorial and celebration will take place at a later date when her family and friends can join together safely. The family would like to thank the staff at Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care of Hallie at the end of her life. For those so inclined, please consider donating to either of these organizations.
