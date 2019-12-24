Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
1988 - 2019
Hannah Catherine Baldwin Obituary
Hannah Catherine Baldwin

Hannah was called from this life Friday, December 20, 2019. Now reunited in Heaven with her Dad, she will be watching over all who loved her. Hannah loved first and foremost, her beautiful and courageous daughter Gabriella. Gabriella was the center of her being. If you knew Hannah... you knew Gabriella. There was no question of her devotion and love for her daughter.

Hannah loved being outdoors, especially the lake. She loved fishing, tubing, riding jet ski's, and the campfires that would follow in the evening. She made a lot of lasting friendships and memories that would make anyone proud. Hannah enjoyed listening to music of all genres, Country, Rap, Hip Hop, Soul, Classic Rock, and Oldies. The thing she most liked listening to was her daughter's voice.

Hannah Baldwin, age 31, of Monroe, MI. was born on September 8, 1988 in Sylvania, OH to Steve and Lou Ellyn (Schriefer) Baldwin. Hannah was a graduate of Ida High School and received her Associates Degree of Science.

Hannah is survived by her Mother, Lou Ellyn Baldwin; Daughter, Gabriella Johnson; close friend, Kevin Crego; siblings, Tricia (Dan) Oberski, John (Leah) Baldwin, Abby (Russ) Bissell-Smith, and Joe (Tarah) Baldwin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Baldwin.

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration of Hannah on Monday, December 30th from 3-7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd, Visitation will conclude with a memorial service at 7 p.m. with Deacon James Dudley presiding. Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
