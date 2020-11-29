Hans Boerner
On Friday, November 13, 2020, Hans Boerner passed away at St. Luke's hospital at the age of 58. Hans was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Nancy and Peter Boerner. After graduating from Indiana University, he spent two years in the Peace Corps. Following his completion of an MBA at IU, he was employed at Owens Corning for 30 years, retiring in 2020.
Hans was a loving father who cared deeply for his children and relished their accomplishments, whether it was their first steps or their graduation days.
He could always recommend good books to anyone looking for suggestions, using his plethora of bookshelves filled to the brim as references.
At any time, Hans could produce miscellaneous knowledge about a myriad of subjects and it almost seemed as though he carried a book of random facts around in his pocket that he would look at every morning.
He loved to travel, with one of his favorite parts being showing up at the airport 4 hours before any flight to make sure the plane did not leave without him.
Every time Hans cracked one of his Dad jokes, it was met with groans with a few chuckles mixed in. They were silly jokes, but he found them entertaining, and that joy seemed to spread into his audience, because somehow he managed to get people laughing every time he told them.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth and Eric Boerner; mother, Nancy Boerner; brothers, Christopher and Nels Boerner and their families, and long-time friends including Doug Swary, Brian Boyer, Pat Cassidy and Shane Henry.
Contributions in Hans' memory may be made to the NPR Foundation (www.npr.org/tags/396685761/foundation
) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio (www.hospicenwo.org/
).
A celebration of Hans' life will be held when family and friends can safely attend. To leave a special message for Hans' family, please visit:www.NewcomerToledo.com