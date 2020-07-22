Hans Theo ThummHans Theo Thumm, age 83, was born August 1, 1936 in Cologne, Germany. After being educated in Germany and receiving training in his trade, he came to the USA in 1955 and eventually settled in Norwalk, Ohio. He first married Patricia Smith and had two daughters, Katja and Erika. Later he moved to Temperance, MI, where he lived with his second wife, Stephanie for 36 years. He worked for various companies and corporations solving mechanical problems on heavy equipment and truck fleets. He made a midlife career change, and built a nursery, Temperance Garden specialties of unusual distinctive trees for use in his own garden and landscape designs.He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughters, Katja and Erika; former wife, Patricia; 5 granddaughters and several great grandchildren; sister, Karin (Edward) Johns, nephew Ted (Mary Jo) Gleis of Kentucky and family, along with many loyal friends. He entered eternity June 28, 2020 to receive his eternal reward.Online condolences to