Harley J. Dilly
Harley J. Dilly, 14, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on August 12, 2005 in Fremont, Ohio, the son of Marcus and Heather (Styndl) Dilly.
Harley was a Freshman at Port Clinton High School, and enjoyed various sports, gaming, robotics, making YouTube videos, and singing. He always felt like he was the underdog, and as a result, he had a very giving heart and became very brave. He hated to make mistakes, and was inspired to become a counselor or a leader in the future.
Did you ever find a penny while walking through town? Harley would drop pennies while walking, as pennies from Heaven for other people. He had a soft heart and wanted to be a blessing to other people. Every year during the Christmas holiday season, he would volunteer to ring the bell for the Salvation Army. He was a loving Son, Brother, and Grandson, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends, including his 3 best friends, James, Daniel & Junior.
Survivors include his parents, Marcus and Heather; sister, Ashlyn Dilly; brother, Roary Dilly; maternal grandparents, Robert and Carolee Styndl; paternal grandmother, Mary Dilly; aunts, Meredith (Robert) Marflak and Betty (Frank) Dotson; uncles, Raymond Dilly, Jr. and Christopher Dilly; niece, Rylee Dilly-Daly; as well as many cousins, and friends from school. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Raymond Dilly, Sr., and maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Rose Styndl, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio. Funeral Services for Harley will be Private at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to paypal.me/heartsforharley for the establishment of a scholarship fund in Harley's name.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 17, 2020