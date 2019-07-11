|
Harold A. Laberdie
Harold A. Laberdie, age 85, of Monclova, passed away July 9, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. Harold was born February 17, 1934 in Toledo to Harold and Ruth (Magrum) Laberdie. He was carpenter in the Toledo area for many years.. Harold was a member of Cornerstone Church, Maumee for many years.
Harold is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mae Laberdie, son, Harold Paul Laberdie, grandsons, Nicholas Paul Laberdie, Luke Timothy Laberdie, sisters, Ruth Thomas and Carme Baker. He was a loving brother-in-law to Phyllis, Naomi, Emery and Lawrence.
The family will receive guests Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 12:00 pm. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Church in Harold's memory.
Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019