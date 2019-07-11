Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Laberdie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold A. Laberdie


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold A. Laberdie Obituary
Harold A. Laberdie

Harold A. Laberdie, age 85, of Monclova, passed away July 9, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. Harold was born February 17, 1934 in Toledo to Harold and Ruth (Magrum) Laberdie. He was carpenter in the Toledo area for many years.. Harold was a member of Cornerstone Church, Maumee for many years.

Harold is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mae Laberdie, son, Harold Paul Laberdie, grandsons, Nicholas Paul Laberdie, Luke Timothy Laberdie, sisters, Ruth Thomas and Carme Baker. He was a loving brother-in-law to Phyllis, Naomi, Emery and Lawrence.

The family will receive guests Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 12:00 pm. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Church in Harold's memory.

To leave a special message for Harold's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now