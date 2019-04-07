Harold A. "Snakebite" LaVoy



Snakebite, age 71 of Curtice, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on March 26, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1948 to Martha and Donald LaVoy in Monroe, Michigan.



Snakebike worked for GM PowerTrain for 30 years. After his retirement, he was a first mate on many different fishing charters on Lake Erie for over 20 years. He fun fished, hunted and loved his life.



Snakebite is survived by his children, Martha Jean (Rocky) Young of Holland, OH and Wendy (John) Tomlinson of Adrian, MI; four grandchildren, Nathan & Nick Becker; Sydney Anne and Chase Young; sister, Rita Gust LaVoy and her daughter, Jessica Ramsey, whom he shared a birthday with; cousin, Dean (Lou) Diver and his best friend, Russ Merrihew.



At Snakebite's request there will be no funeral service; A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



