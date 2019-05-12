Harold "Gene" Adoline



Harold "Gene" Adoline, 88 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 9, 2019 after a life full of joy, love, humor, and perseverance. Known as Tiny, Dino, Candy Man, Far Away Grandpa, GGpa, and the Squirrel Whisperer. Gene could always make you laugh – a trait that endeared him to the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Roxanna M. Adoline, who he met in October 1955 and married in April 1957.



Gene, the youngest of six children, was born March 5, 1931, in Toledo, to Leo and Louise (Closson) Adoline. Graduated from Macomber in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army. He was a locomotive engineer for Toledo Terminal Railroad, then worked at General Mills for 23 years before retiring to work as a bus driver for tours for Lakefront Lines and as a private limo driver – a profession he loved. He was a big fan of Toledo Cherokee hockey, supporting and volunteering with the team in addition to attending Toledo Goaldiggers, Storm, and Walleye games. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, playing cards with friends, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a fighter – despite multiple illnesses, including a battle with mesothelioma, he continued to live life fully until the end.



Surviving are his loving wife, Roxanna; three children, Gene (Loriann) Adoline, Jr., Patty "Sis" (Jeff) Atkins and Carla (Brian) Cunningham; seven grandchildren, Shannon (Jason) Haupricht, Jeff (Amanda) Atkins, Jr., Lynne Adoline, Jennifer Adoline, Matt Atkins, Megan Cunningham, and Josh Atkins; three great-grandchildren, Lance Haupricht, Grant Haupricht, and Henry Atkins; brother, Leo Adoline, Jr. and his favorite fur baby, Sophie Mae. He was preceded in death by siblings, Maggie Stambaugh, Thelma Buckholz, Jack Adoline, and Bill Adoline.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park where Military Honors will be conducted by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656.



The family would like to thank the staff from the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence for the exceptional care, love and compassion shown to Gene in his final hours. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019