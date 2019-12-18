|
Harold Andersen
Harold L. Andersen, 80 years, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. The son of Willy and Agnes Andersen was born on July 18, 1939 in Toledo, OH.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Donna; sons, Thomas (Joann) and Ronald (Julie); grandchildren, Lauren, Emilie (Kevin), Jason and Courtney; and 2 great-grandchildren, Olivia and Hunter.
Harold graduated from Macomber Vocational Technical High School in 1958. After graduation, he worked for Holtman Machine and Tool for 21 years. In 2004, he retired from GM Powertrain after 22 years of service. Harold was proud of his Danish heritage and some of his fondest memories include sitting on the porch at Bear Lake and socializing with his family and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery in Sylvania, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory can be made to a .
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019